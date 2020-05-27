A 77-year-old man, Kofi Asamoah, has reportedly hacked his 41-year-old nephew to death in his sleep at Apinkra in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region.

Information gathered suggest the incident happened days after a brawl between the deceased, identified as Yaw Owusu, and his uncle which led to the suspect’s injury.

Reporting the incident on News Desk on Joy News, Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor explained the incident occurred on Tuesday while Yaw was sleeping on their compound after work.

“Mr Asamoah, the suspect incessantly hacked Yaw with a metal bar he uses as a welder till part of his face and skull began to fall off with the excuse that his nephew has been pestering him,” Erastus reported.

Assemblyman of the Apinkra electoral area, Frank Dankwa, who hauled the suspect before police, said he denied knowledge of the crime despite the blood stains that were found on him.

“I came to meet the dead body in a pool of blood and when I questioned him, he said he came to meet it on the compound but since he was the only person present, I was convinced he committed the crime which he later admitted,” he said.

The suspect who has since been charged with murder is in police custody and set to be arraigned before court with the corpse at the mortuary.

