A seven-month-old pregnant woman, Akosua Atta, 22, has been stabbed to death at Abura in Atwima Kwanwoma District of Ashanti Region.

The deceased was said to have been stabbed by 37-year-old kenkey seller, Adwoa Dokono.

Assemblyman for the Aburaso Electoral Area, Emmanuel Nyanteng has told Adom News that the suspect, Adwoa Dokono, slapped the deceased, Akosua Atta’s without provocation.

The slap, the Assemblyman said, didn’t go down well with the deceased who replied the suspect with same magnitude of slap.

The suspect, he said, couldn’t contain the slap so she pulled a knife and stabbed the deceased, killing her instantly.

Suntreso Police Crime Officer, ACP Emmanuel Kyei, confirmed confirmed the incidence, saying the suspect will be arraigned before court tomorrow.