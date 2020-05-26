It has emerged that the “landlord” who shot and killed a tenant at Ofankor, Mr Victor Stephen Nana Kamkam, isn’t the true owner of the property for which he has killed a tenant.

In an interview with some close friends of the deceased, they said Mr Kamkam only served as a caretaker of the house because the property belongs to his mother.

One of them, Wedam Daniels, also known as Iyah, told Adomonline.com that Mr Kamkam only testified as a witness when his late friend, Bright, moved into the property at Ofankor as a new tenant.

Victor Kankam, according to police extract, shot budding musician, Okyere, who was rushed to the police station with multiple injuries.

Mr Kankam’s action is in connection with the tenant’s refusal to move out of a two bedroom apartment, following the expiration of his rent.

But, according to his friends, the deceased was moving into another apartment on Monday, 25 May, 2020 until he met his untimely death a day earlier.

