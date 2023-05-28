The Karlo health center in the Suaman Dadieso district of the Western North Region has been temporarily closed down by Samuel Antwi, the owner of the space, due to unpaid rent arrears amounting to GH¢7,000.00.

The health workers at the facility were forcibly evicted as a result of this action.

Samuel Antwi expressed his frustration with the Suaman Dadieso District Assembly, stating that they have neglected to settle his outstanding rent.

Despite sending multiple letters to the assembly regarding his arrears, he claimed to have received no response. He further mentioned that he had also notified both the assembly and the local police at Dadieso about the impending closure, but did not receive any replies.

In response to these claims, Philip Kwabena Boahene, the District Chief Executive of Suaman, confirmed that the assembly does owe rent to the landlord and stated that they have devised plans for payment.

He assured that the assembly would make further efforts to engage with the landlord and work towards reopening the facility for the health workers.