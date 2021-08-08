The Rent Control Department has reacted to reports purporting that one of their offices has been closed down by landlord over non-payment of rent.

The office at Amasaman is said to have been shut down after the department failed to pay its rent for the past five months.

In a latest press statement, the Rent Control has debunked such rumours, stating that they are just to paint the department in a negative light.

The statement added that none of their offices has been locked down, and they are not under any landlord by name Mr Joseph Nsiah Abugri, as claimed.

Find attached statement below: