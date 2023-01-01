High-rated artiste, Sarkodie, has ended the year with a ‘state of his emotion’ address on his accuser Nasty C, politicians and keyboard warriors.

Before 2022 ends, Sarkodie has cleared his chest in a diss track he titled ‘Landlord’ as he seeks to move into 2023 having no bad blood against any artiste.

Recall South African rapper Nasty C jabbed Sarkodie in his song, where he detailed he turned down the latter’s request for a feature after Sarkodie snubbed and refused to shake his hands when they first met.

A verse of Nasty C’s song sang, “See, when I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn’t shake my hand. Cool, I’m not too proud to say I’m still a fan but I held a grudge and told myself to wait till I’m the man, I’ll never give that man a verse. Oh boy, did I stick to my plan, two requests over the years and I decline them both.”

Despite receiving drags over the accusation, Sarkodie held his peace, but a month down the line, he has cried out that enough is enough.

Responding to the jab, Sarkodie revealed he is still the Highest in the room, and he will continue to be the biggest inspiration to some favourite rappers.

Sarkodie added that he understands the hurt, but rather than drag him online, Nasty C could have requested for an autograph or pointers to help him survive in the cold music industry.

“I ain’t gotta shake your hands so you can walk out and so you know its not me, you fighting your own ego and maybe a couple things you gotta sort out. See I ain’t got no pride to reach out to nobody, I love that your ego is so baggy. Don’t get it twisted I’m still a fan but don’t get carried away, I’m still the MAN”.

After clearing Nasty C, Sarkodie turned his face to politicians whom he accused of profiting off the toils of the citizens.

According to him, anyone who has mastered the art of cheating and stealing acquired that skills from politicians.

He urged voters to remain vigilant and not exchange their freedom of choice for some party t-shirts and chicken change.

For his online bullies, Sarkodie believes they don’t deserve his attention, explaining that “unwarranted insults only escape the lips of fools.”

Click to listen to song