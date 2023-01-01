General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has once again availed himself as a messenger of God to forewarn of some events of doom set to rock the nation.

Complying with the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare’s directive of using legal means of communication to “ensure a safe, secure environment, free of anxiety generated from predictions of impending harm, danger or death”, Prophet Gaisie issued a disclaimer that his prophecies applied to a republic named ‘Yempe Nokware.’

The prophet rebranded the nation in question from Umofia to Yempe Nokware, to wit ‘we don’t like truth’, which he explained stems from the sham nature of it’s citizens.

About 25 declarations of doom were professed, majority bordering on the political system, economic system and individual prophecies.

Admitting that he may face backlash for his declarations, Prophet Gaise said being vocal on what he saw in dreams and spirits is the only way to alert the Yempe Nokware republic, in a bid to avert trouble.

Below are some of the prophecies:

I saw in ream of spirit a lot of nuts and whilst I was looking, I saw that nut about to die regain it’s strength. People of God in Republic of Yempe Nokware, anyone who stands well, God will restore the person.

Some political structure in realm of spirit, I am seeing a change.

Nima was in tears, pray for Nima.

I saw a lot of government property on fire. Major bank in Yempe Nokware on fire after taxes. It was deliberately set on fire. It was done because they had stolen money and can’t account for it.

A woman occupying a sensitive position murdered in cold blood. The Lord carried my spirit and I asked angel of the Lord and he said a party was complaining she was not fair to them. Let’s pray to avert it. I am seeing it hanging and if we joke it will happen. Let the woman be very fair.

In the next polls, minority group won massively, and at the other post too, they won clearly, but for the unseen hands, it will be heavy that no body can stop it. The Lord told me this win, he himself will come down to orchestrate it after 9th December before he will go back to his realm.

God told me to admonish minority to be united, aggressive and prayerful because an angel entered parliament and lot of people went down. Someone was crying and wailing. Government official one in capital city of Yempe Nokware will not return to parliament.

I saw in Central Western part a woman sitting on a lion and she will also not return. We went very deep and I saw like a roundabout where there is a university. That person around that roundabout will also not go back to parliament.

The one that speaks like a parrot will not go back to parliament.

Minority now will form the next government that no one can stop, sayeth the Lord. The only people that can stop it are themselves. God is waiting on them to bring back prosperity and hope to the people.

There will be attacks on parliament of Yempe Nokware. Two of the parliamentarians will not make it to the last meeting of the parliament, but I’m praying to avert it like other ones have been averted.

Media in Yempe Nokware came under serious attack. Critics were arrested and some were nearly killed.

The Lord took my spirit and I saw a change of IGP, his boot was taken off. I dreamt and saw it and it will come to pass if they don’t pray about it.

Tell the nation that there is a horse, and whilst looking in realm of spirit, if people tolerate the horse, it will take the people of Yempe Nokware 70 years to come back to 2016. I asked the angel why will it take 70 years and he said this horse has stolen so much, mobilized too much from the country.

I saw Finance Ministry was empty. The Lord said we should guide it to the place it must be changed and let’s change it with anger.

I saw the Chief of Staff driving ship on main road instead of sea. I asked what it is and I was told they have lost it; nothing more to show, nothing more to do.

There is a dangerous horse with a Ghanaian flag on it, and I saw one of the West African Vice accend the horse. The four feet of the horse were broken and I saw the eyes very deep and ears of the horse will not hear. He was only rattling lies. This horse will come, let’s reject it.

I saw a notable lawyer sleeping on his left hand.

There will be scarcity of basic commodities, especially fuel. It will happen.

I saw a family has been jailed and two people died in prison. This is a repetition of history. River brim was crying. The river in eastern part crying that these are my relatives.

Politicians in Ghana, that in next 3, 4 years if you don’t do things well, I see massive jailing of politicians. The anger of the people causing a lot of arrest.

Camp of NPP, August to November, the internal contest I am seeing an anti-Christ push it to a run off. The person to win’s name starts with an A, but if care isn’t taken, it will move.

An agenda that the general election; the time, date, month will not be held as such. Let’s fight it else there will political instability.

I saw in Yempe Nokware and other major cities of the world that there will be economic meltdown. Times were very difficult but God told me to tell the nation that those who are for him will be restored.

I saw it, nothing can stop it except that the Kwame Dramani will not be vigilant. God said he is waiting on him in the next year. There is nobody God is waiting on than Kwame Dramani. Six months of his reign, Ghana will change.










