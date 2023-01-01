Reggae/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has proven himself an ideal dad after making a massive donation on behalf of his daughter, Catherine Jidula.

The yuletide is a season of giving, hence Stonebwoy thought it wise to extend his benevolent hands as his own way of expressing gratitude for his daughter turning 5.

The Satekla family spent their day entertaining some children admitted to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital before handing out some packages to the individual families, the staff, and the hospital at large.

Stonebwoy donated food items, toiletries and some wads of cash, as well as footing the bills for other lucky patients in the pediatric unit .

The matron on duty thanked Stonebwoy for his donation which she said was “more than enough” and also expressed gratitude he chose Korle-Bu among the lot.

On his part, Stonebwoy described Korle-Bu as his second home, after the facility took very good care of him following his near fatal accident which almost cost him his legs.

He narrated how he received warm reception from his caregivers.

Stonebwoy, thereafter, sang for the patients while they munched on the special meal served them by the birthday girl.

Watch video below: