Four persons have been confirmed dead after they were involved in accident that occurred in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The accident which happened in the early hours of Sunday 1st January 2023, involved two buses.

A Republic of Liberia registered sprinter bus with registration number LB-B11992 and an Assemblies of God bus with registration number GT 4481-22.

The Assemblies of God bus had some church members onboard, from Accra heading towards Asankragwa whilst the sprinter was moving in the opposite direction.

According to an eyewitness, the sprinter had overtaken many vehicles on top speed and whilst negotiating a curve at New Apostolic Junction at Kojokrom, it collided with the bus.

“The yellow bus had loaded church members who went for camp meeting in Accra. Whilst returning to Asankragwa, it collided with the sprinter vehicle. The driver of the Assemblies of God bus was unstable when I arrived here,” Kofi Amoah, an eyewitness indicated.

Four persons (males) who were in the Liberian sprinter bus have been confirmed dead with many in critical conditions.

Passengers in the Ghanaian bus sustained minor injuries and have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

It took the intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service and Police to control the situation.