Leader of a Nigerian State Legislative Assembly, Odo Nnamdi Emmanuel and his wife, arrived at their wedding reception in a tricycle, popularly known as Keke Napep.

Odo, also known as Nniodo and Celestina Chinasa, tied the knot on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Enugu State.

Sharing the photos, he wrote:

“My love, my life. Today I wedded my love in grand style. Like I said, the most important part of today’s event was the church service. We received the priestly blessing of Fr.Emeka Asogwa, Fr. Isaiah Okoro, Fr. Onoyima, Fr. Kenechukwu Charles and several others. We were inbued with the heavenly blessings to make this marriage work.

“Thereafter, the legislator and his wife started catching cruise and had a fun ride to their reception in a tricycle.”

According to him, the intention was to creat lots of scene for people to watch, adding that “they just couldn’t believe that the Leader of the council couldn’t afford a Lamborghini and was riding in a Keke truck.”



“Today was fun, I pray our marriage will continue to be fun and lovely as we have dedicated it to God. I guess the headline from tomorrow will be Legislative Leader wed’s his love in grand style as he rides on a Keke. Life na cruise abeg. Many thanks to all my guys who came in large numbers from all over the state. My appreciation list will be too long but make we leave am for another day.”