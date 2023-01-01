A motor rider has been confirmed dead after a motor stunt on New Year’s eve went wrong at Kpandai.

The deceased, identified only as Dada, was having a jolly ride and showcasing his motor riding skills in celebration of the incoming 2023 year when his bike collided with another motorcycle.

According to eyewitness account, the two motor riders were stunting in different directions when the deceased failed and collided head-on with the other rider.

Due to the speed of both motorbikes, the casualty was massive.

Dada was rushed to the Kpandai ECG hospital but succumbed to his life-threatening injuries shortly later.

The yet-to-be-identified rider also sustained serious injuries and has been referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Further information suggests that both riders are between the ages of 21 and 23.

Dada has also been described as one of the best acrobats and stuntman in the Kpandai environs.

