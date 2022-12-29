Popular Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah who rose to stardom in 2015 for his role as Agu in Beasts Of No Nation has grown up in no time.

The little Agu in 2015 is a big man now and a new photo he has dropped on his Instagram page shows how quickly time flies.

In the photo, the actor showed off his new, long and thick dreadlocks which gave him a very mature look.

Abraham Attah also looks taller and muscular now which is no surprise as previous photos show him hitting the gym regularly. The photo he shared also featured a plush and luxurious apartment.

The beautiful place looked well-furnished and expensive. On the wall hung a pretty painting. There was also a large TV and a white L-shaped couch which beautified the place.

It is unclear if the apartment belongs to him but the photos Abraham Atta has shared previously, show that the young man is living well in the States.

How Abraham Attah Has Fared Post Beast Of No Nation Abraham Attah seems to be the only Beasts Of No Nation child star who has been able to maintain the spotlight the Hollywood blockbuster gave him.

