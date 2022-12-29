SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 18 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 30 December 2022 to Sunday 1 January 2023.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend sees Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield on the evening of Friday 30 December. Both the Reds and the Foxes endured tough times through the pre-World Cup phase of the season, before turning the tide in the weeks before Qatar 2022 started. This clash could be key in building or halting momentum for these clubs.

“The players have had a little bit of time with their families, so it was a great opportunity just to get together and reinforce a lot of our football philosophy,” said Leicester boss Brandan Rodgers. “It’s also important for the players to reconnect again socially so you’re spending a lot of time with each other. That’s been great.

“And also we have quite a few younger players here. It’s good for them to be in this environment, see how the senior players operate. Up until now, we’re getting to the end but it’s been first class for us.”

A busy Saturday opens in the early afternoon with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Manchester United and hoping that new manager Julen Lopetegui can guide them to a famous win over the Red Devils.

“I want this moment,” said Lopetegui. “It’s important that [the players] return physically, but also mentality – they have to be here, and to be with a big commitment now with Wolves. Sometimes it’s not easy because I have lived the World Cup and it’s a very intensive time, they have to forget all this and to focus here, and to help us to be better.”

Saturday also features champions Manchester City at home to Everton, league leaders Arsenal away to Brighton and high-flying Newcastle United hosting Leeds United for a potential thriller, while Sunday opens with Aston Villa visiting Tottenham Hotspur, before the round is closed out by a clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea at the City Ground.

“We’ve all done it [warm-weather training] with the objective of being ready to play competitively when the Premier League restarts. We hope we’ve done well out of it, but the proof will be in the pudding,” said Forest manager Steve Cooper.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Premier League broadcast details, 30 December 2022 – 1 January 2023

All times CAT

Friday 30 December

21:45: West Ham United v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Liverpool v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Saturday 31 December

14:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

17:00: Fulham v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Manchester City v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Newcastle United v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

19:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Sunday 1 January