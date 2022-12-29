Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to thrills and spills from the world’s best basketball league, with ESPN and ESPN 2 the premier venues for coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The 2022-23 season will continue through the week of Friday 30 December 2022 to Thursday 5 January 2023.

DStv and GOtv is your home of the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network.

The first NBA regular season game this weekend arrives on the morning of Friday 30 December, with the New York Knicks heading to Texas to face the San Antonio Spurs (03:00 LIVE on ESPN).

The Knicks have put together some brilliant form of late and will be looking to carry that momentum into their clash with the Spurs. “We’re confident, but we know we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We’ve just got to stay focused. We can’t relax. We can’t have bad days. We’ve got to stay focused,” said New York star Jalen Brunson.

Saturday 31 December features two clashes, starting out in the morning with the Golden State Warriors welcoming the Portland Trail Blazers to San Francisco (05:00 LIVE on ESPN).

The Warriors recently struggled in the absence of Stephen Curry, but bounced back with a victory away to the Toronto Raptors. “It shows how good we can be,” Kevon Looney said of winning without Curry. “It’s always going to be hard to win when you’re missing one of the best players in the league. He’s going to be gone for a while so we’ve got to get used to trying to win without him. Hopefully, we’re in a good spot when he comes back.”

This will be followed in the evening by the Indiana Pacers hosting the Los Angeles Clippers for a clash that will bring in the New Year (22:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

The final NBA game of the weekend arrives on the morning of Sunday 1 January, as the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat meet at the Vivint Smart Home Arena (04:00 LIVE on ESPN).

The Heat will be hoping to capitalise on the three-point shooting ability of Tyler Herro, who recently put up a career-high 41 points in a win over the Houston Rockets.

“He’s too good of a shooter for us to not take threes off the catch. He has to continue to be assertive in those opportunities. He’s just a brilliant shooter. He can do it off the dribble and off the catch,” said heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

NBA Regular Season broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 30 December

03:00: San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks – LIVE on ESPN

Saturday 31 December

05:00: Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers – LIVE on ESPN

22:00: Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Clippers – LIVE on ESPN 2

Sunday 1 January

04:00: Utah Jazz v Miami Heat – LIVE on ESPN