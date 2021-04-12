Ghanaian-Hollywood actor, Abraham Attah, has successfully gained admission to Tuft University in the United States of America (USA) to further his studies.

Coupled with his academics, the ‘Beast of No Nation’ star will also get the chance to further his athletic career.

Mr Attah took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers.

He posted a photo of himself in blue and white jersey on the running track.

The young actor pledged commitment as he acknowledges family, coaches and all others who made the dream a reality.

Posting the photo, he wrote: I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Tufts University! I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, teammates, and everyone that helped me through this process #gojumbos.

Abraham Attah.

ALSO READ:

His announcement has attracted goodwill and congratulatory messages from his elated fans.

Tufts University is a private research university on the border of Medford and Somerville, Massachusetts.

It was founded in 1852 as Tufts College by Christian universalists who sought to open a nonsectarian institution of higher learning.