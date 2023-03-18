Ghanaian-Hollywood actor, Abraham Attah, has gotten his fans talking with his latest photo on social media.

In the new photo shared on Instagram, the Beast Of No Nation star was captured with his all-grown dreadlocks.

His hair appeared longer and covered most part of his face as he wore a cream-coloured sweater.

Attah, who is currently studying at Tuft University in the United States of America (USA), was spotted sitting calmly with a friend at a restaurant.

Elated fans have expressed admiration for the young actor’s looks.

