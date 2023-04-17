Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah’s latest post on his Instagram page has left his fans amazed by his growth and transformation since his breakthrough role in the award-winning movie, “Beasts of No Nation.”

In the photo, Abraham could be seen posing with his friends while sporting a thick brown long-sleeve shirt and pants.

The young actor’s fashion sense has evolved since his debut on the big screen and has garnered attention from fans on social media.




