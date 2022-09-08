Ghanaian-Hollywood actor, Abraham Attah, has left his female fans drooling after he splashed some photos on his social media platform.

The Beast of No Nation actor, who is currently domiciled in the United States of America, took a photograph at a monumental garden.

He was captured looking all posh in a Davide designer t-shirt with a pair of black pants.

His dreadlocks have grown considerably at his nasal level, the photos he shared revealed.

Another photo captured him looking all ‘fly’ as he puts his well-built cleavage on display.

Check out photos below: