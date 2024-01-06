Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah who rose to fame for his role in the 2015 movie ‘Beast of No Nation,’ has showcased his singing talent on social media.

In a post, Abraham was seen jamming and demonstrating his love for British rapper and singer J Hus’ song ‘Cream.’

The ‘Beast of No Nation’ star sang along meticulously to the lyrics of J Hus’ ‘Cream’ track which featured CB.

In the video shared by Daily Graphic, Abraham fervently echoed the lyrics of ‘Cream,’ displaying a profound immersion in singing, particularly emphasising the lines, “We grew up from boys to men, but I’m playing with toys again.

Cream holds the ninth position on J Hus’ third studio album.

Momodou Lamin Jallow, known professionally as J Hus was credited with pioneering the Afroswing genre, and is presently signed to Black Butter Records, gaining fame in 2015 with the release of his song ‘Dem Boy Paigon.’

The year 2015 marked the rise to prominence for both Abraham Attah, with the release of ‘Beast of No Nation‘ alongside British star Idris Elba, and J Hus, with his breakthrough track.

Abraham Attah featured in the cast of the film ‘Beasts Of No Nation’ in 2015, and in 2017, he made an appearance in the Marvel Studios film ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’

At the 72nd Venice International Film Festival, he received the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor.

Notably supporting the Free Education Policy in Ghana and earning ambassadorship through a picture endorsement, Abraham further expanded his acting repertoire by joining the ensemble cast of Shane Carruth’s third film, ‘The Modern Ocean.’

According to Cary Fukanaya, the director of Beasts Of No Nation, Abraham initially started as a street vendor with no film experience and limited education. However, he surprised everyone by quickly demonstrating professionalism in his role in the movie.

