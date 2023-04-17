Congratulations are in order for Ghanaian actor, Bill Asamoah as he graduates from university.

Bill Asamoah signed off beautifully from the Christian Service University College (CSUC) at the special 46th graduation ceremony for undergraduate students at the school’s auditorium.

He bagged a Master Degree in Monitoring and Evaluation after securing a first degree in the same course.

After the event which happened over the weekend, the actor has shared photos to announce his latest feat.

He is grateful his hustle has paid off.

Bill Asamoah is confident his second degree is just the beginning of his next adventure.