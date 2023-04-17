Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Bismark Kobi-Mensah has criticised his players following their defeat against Aduana Stars over the weekend.

Olympics in the matchday 26 games were hosted by the two-time Ghana Premier League champions at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.

However, Frank Owusu’s lone goal was enough for the home side to secure all three points to keep their hope of winning the Premier League intact.

The defeat leave Great Olympics at 17th on the league log with 31 points.

Speaking after the game, Kobi-Mensah, who is the head coach of the side criticised his players for their poor performance.

According to him, his work has been complicated by his players.

“I am seriously very disappointed, especially the way we conceded the goal. I mean, when you are serious, you can’t concede a goal like this,” he told StarTimes.

“I think we have let ourselves down. I’m not happy. They’re making things difficult for me. This is not a game that we should lose and looking at the mechanics and what happened in the game.

“I think players have to learn how to win games, how to manage games because you can’t pass the ball in the 6-yard box when you’re under pressure.

“This is not the coach’s job. It’s just unfortunate. I feel so sad.”