Kumasi Asante Kotoko suffered a 3-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea on Friday afternoon in the matchday 26 games in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors were hosted at the Golden City by Chelsea.

The first half of the game ended 0-0 despite several efforts from both sides to break the deadlock.

However, five minutes into the second half, Berekum Chelsea broke the deadlock through attacker Kalou Outtara.

Pegged behind, Asante Kotoko failed to show up and continued to play poorly with no sense of getting back into the game.

In the 63rd minute, Kalou Outtara grabbed a brace to deepen the woes of Kotoko.

Later in the 85th minute, a strike from Kofi Patrick Ansu sealed a heavy 3-0 win for Berekum Chelsea.

FULL TIME



The defeat will leave Asante Kotoko, the defending champions of the Premier League out of the top four of the league log.