The Matchday 26 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various stadia with some intriguing results.

On Friday at the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea hammered defending champions, Asante Kotoko 3-0.

After a goalless game in the opening 45 minutes, Kotoko looked to get something against the Blues after holding off the pressure in the exchanges.

However, the second half was a different game from the home side, who threatened immediately after recess.

Their intent paid off on the 50th-minute mark when Kalou Outtara rose highest to connect with a cross from his teammate to open the scoring.

The lead was doubled minutes later as Kalou grabbed his second of the game, putting the game beyond the reach of Kotoko.

On a chase for a consolation goal, the Kumasi-based side were cut open and Chelsea registered their third through Patrick Kofi Ansu.

On Saturday, Aduana Stars at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese pipped Great Olympics by a lone goal.

Teenage midfielder Frank Owusu, with his very first goal in the top flight, was enough for the league leaders to claim the maximum points of the match.

Aduana continues to enjoy the summit with 47 points from 26 matches, opening a six-point advantage.

Elsewhere at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale City defeated Bechem United 3-2 also on Saturday.

In the first half, Bechem United proved dominant and scored twice through the impressive striker Hafiz Konkoni, who found the back of the net in the 13th and 19th minutes of the match.

However, Tamale City regrouped during the half-time break and came out all guns blazing in the second half. Their efforts paid off as they dominated the game and drew level before the 65th minute.

Mohammed Yahaya was the first to halve the deficit before a penalty, which was converted by Collins Amoah Boateng, put Tamale City level.

Godfred Abban netted the winner in the 83rd minute to secure the win, which sees Tamale City move out of the relegation zone.

In the Sunday games, at Abrankese at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, King Faisal continued the revival under Ignatius Osei-Fosu as they fought back to record a 2-1 win over Dreams FC.

The deadlock of the match was broken in the 10th minute when Mohammed Abubakar scored to give Dreams the lead with a beautiful drive from outside the box.

Baba Yahaya drew the Green and White outfit level in the 38th minute with a fine finish following a melee in front of the goal.

Faisal got the winning in stoppage time through substitute Fatao Mohammed as they move to the 10th position on the league standings while Dreams sit on the 15th on the league log.

Medeama SC at Akoon Park defeated their regional rivals, Karela United by a lone goal.

Vincent Atingah’s expertly taken penalty kick in the 28th minute was enough to hand the home side the maximum points.

Dauada Yussif scored late as FC Samartex battled to a hard-fought victory at the Nsenkyire stadium against Accra Lions.

The midfielder slotted home for the host with two remaining as Samartex returned to winning ways.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium piled more misery on bottom-placed Kotoku Royals with a 2-0 win.

After a goalless first half, the Royals came in the second half stronger and finally had the breakthrough in the 54th minute after Michel Otou converted a spot kick.

Otou wrapped up the win with a beautiful goal in the 90th minute.

The victory was a massive boost for Legon Cities, who moved out of the relegation zone with the win.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium recorded an impressive 5-1 win over Bibiani Gold Stars.

Manaf Umar broke the deadlock by scoring for RTU in the 28th minute. Stephen Badu was brought down in the 6-yard box by the GoldStars goalie to win a penalty which Issah Kuka stepped up to score for RTU’s second.

After recess, Abednego Tetteh halved the deficit for The Miners in the 55th minute.

Kuka restored RTU’S two-goal advantage five minutes later and the in-form striker scored again 120 seconds after to complete his hat trick.

At 4-1, the result was safe for Baba Nuhu’s side but they were not done yet. Stephen Badu who had been brilliant in the game scored in the 80th minute to make it 5-1.

In the final game of the weekend, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Nsoatreman FC.

Philip Ofori scored an own goal in the 15th minute of the game as Phobians took the lead.

Yaw Amankwah Baafi doubled the lead for the home side in the 65th minute but Samuel Ofori pulled one back for the away side in the 67th minute.

Full Results:

Berekum Chelsea 3 v 0 Asante Kotoko

Aduana Stars 1 v 0 Great Olympics

Tamale City 3 v 2 Bechem United

King Faisal 2 v 1 Dreams FC

Medeama SC 1-0 Karela United

FC Samartex 1996 1-0 Accra Lions

Legon Cities 2-0 Kotoku Royals

Real Tamale United 5-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Hearts of Oak 2 v 1 Nsoatreman FC

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars, Medeama SC, Hearts of Oak and Bechem United occupy the top four.

Dreams FC, Great Olympics and Kotoku Royals stay in the drop zone.