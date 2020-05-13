Ghanaian-Hollywood actor, Abraham Attah, has stunned his fans with his riding skills in a new video.

He was captured riding on top speed and displaying professional biking styles.

It appeared he was biking as part of his routine exercise.

The video has attracted many of his fans with some of them saying the actor is showing, through his riding skills, that he is indeed from Ashaiman.

For instance, Stonebwoy’s former manager, Blakk Cedi, commented that the actor is indeed an Ashaiman boy.

Check it out: