Police Commander for Achimota-Mile 7, DSP George Asare, has recounted how a landlord shot his tenant who sustained multiple injuries leading to his death.

The landlord, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam, reportedly shot dead his tenant, Spark Benjamin for refusing to vacate his two-bedroom-apartment.

“Benjamin was set to move out on May 26, 2020 when the landlord suddenly declined his offer to remain in the house after a dialogue with him on his expiration date which was May 24,” DSP Asare said.

Narrating the ordeal on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, DSP Asare explained the taxi driver, who drove Mr Kankam to the house, rushed to lodge a complaint while the incident was ongoing.

“We rushed to the scene with the counter team from the regional headquarters and we found him in a pool of blood with multiple injuries upon arrival.

“The suspect fired the shot four times aiming at his heart, ribs, his manhood which slid to his thighs in an attempt to dodge with all his sensitive internal organs destroyed and because it was a close range shooting, the impact was bad,” he narrated.

DSP Asare revealed that the suspect is a 38-year-old Estate Developer who claims to reside in London and lives alone with his mother in Ghana.