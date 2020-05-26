Victor Stephen Nana Kankam, a landlord, who allegedly murdered his tenant at Ofankor Spot M in Accra, has been arrested and charged.

Reports indicate that the landlord had written to the tenant to demand that he moves out of his two-bedroom apartment on Monday, May 24, 2020, just a day before the shooting.

Narrating the sequence of events on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, Achimota-Mile 7 Police Commander, DSP George Asare said the landlord has been charged with murder and set to face the court.

He explained that a search in the suspect’s house, as part of preliminary investigation, led to the retrieval of two pump action guns and 57 AA cartridges.

He said the items have been moved to the police station with investigations about the acquisition and licensing of guns ongoing.

“He told us the guns were for self-protection because he has been robbed before; an accident he never lodge at any police station,” DSP Asare said.