The Ondo State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the arrest of four men, who were allegedly caught with human heads.

The suspects, who were said to be workers at the Akure South Local Government Council’s cemetery, are Adewale Abiodun, 40; Akinola Sunday, 69; Oluwadare Idowu, 67; and one Olomofe, 45.

It was gathered that the suspects were apprehended while severing the head of a newly-buried corpse at the cemetery on Saturday.

A source said a few hours after the corpse was buried, the family of the deceased returned to the cemetery to make arrangements on how to cover the grave in concrete.

The source stated, “On getting to the grave, the family members met the suspects digging the grave with the intention of exhuming the corpse.

“It was at that point that it was discovered that the suspects had four severed male heads and a female head.

“They immediately invited men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, who arrested the suspects.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said investigation had commenced into the case, adding that other members of the syndicate would soon be apprehended.

“The ongoing investigation will reveal everything, particularly other members of the gang. From what we have found out, that was not their first time. It is something they have been doing; it is a routine thing,” the PPRO stated.