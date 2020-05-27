Rapper Medikal has refused to apologise to fellow female rapper, Eno Barony, after he called her a corpse on social media.

Medikal says he sees nothing wrong with his description of Eno because it’s social media where people say worse things to his wife, Fella Makafui.

The AMG rapper explaining his reason for calling Eno “a corpse” said there is no reason [smoke] without fire and I said what I said because I was in my feelings.

The duo have been throwing indirect shots at each other after Sista Afia dropped her WMT song, which jabbed Eno Barony.

Sista Afia’s salvo perhaps pushed Eno Barony to allege that a Sowutuom rapper was the ghost writer who wrote the lyrics for the Jeje singer.

In a recent interview, Medikal said he knew Eno was talking about him because he is the only top rapper in Sowutuom.

I won’t just say something; there is no smoke without fire; I said what I said because I was in my feelings. I do not have any apology.

I don’t regret saying she is a corpse. People who love me love me. I cannot force people to love me. People call Fella worse things than that. I don’t even wanna talk about it.

You and that your wack Sowutuom rapper… if someone says that what do they mean? he asked rhetorically.

But Andy Dosty pointed out to the Omo Ada hitmaker that he is not the only rapper in Sowutuom hence Eno Barony could have been referring to anyone.