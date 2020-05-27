The general captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, just happens to be the second Ghanaian to be nicknamed ‘Baby Jet.’

Asamoah Gyan, General Captain of the Black Stars

The first Ghanaian to be given the nickname is retired Ghanaian Olympian sprinter Alice Annum born October 20, 1948 in Accra.

Alice Annum, just like Asamoah Gyan, was tagged as “Baby Jet” due to her remarkable speed game, her personal best time in the 200 metres was 22.89 seconds, achieved at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

19th July 1970: The winners of the Women’s 100 metres final at the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh. From left to right, Alice Annum (Baby Jet) of Ghana with Silver, Raelene Boyle of Australia with Gold and Marion Hoffman of Australia with Bronze. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In 2010, she was honored for her achievements in sports by the Action Progressive Institute of Ghana.