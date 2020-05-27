The general captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, just happens to be the second Ghanaian to be nicknamed ‘Baby Jet.’
The first Ghanaian to be given the nickname is retired Ghanaian Olympian sprinter Alice Annum born October 20, 1948 in Accra.
Alice Annum, just like Asamoah Gyan, was tagged as “Baby Jet” due to her remarkable speed game, her personal best time in the 200 metres was 22.89 seconds, achieved at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.
In 2010, she was honored for her achievements in sports by the Action Progressive Institute of Ghana.