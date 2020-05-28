A woman, who proudly posted a selfie on Instagram, left it up for half an hour before realising she had caught her boyfriend in an awkward position in the bathroom mirror.

Shannan Butt posed for a snap in a cap and sunglasses and shared it on social media before realising she had captured far more than she intended.

Checking on the post later, the 22-year-old from Gloucestershire realised the double reflection had caught her boyfriend Harry wiping his bum in the toilet.

The picture had been online for 37 minutes before she spotted and quickly deleted the post.

The unfortunate timing left her in hysterics and she shared the story with her friends, who encouraged her to reshare it on Twitter.

She posted it on Instagram before realising what was lurking in the background (Image: Jam Press)

She captioned it: “As if I had this photo up on my insta for 37 minutes before noticing that my boyfriend is literally WIPING HIS ARSE in the mirror behind me, sound asf x.”

It’s had more than 125,000 likes and hundreds of comments – the majority of which have been questioning Harry’s wiping technique.

One commented: “Why is he stood up? What kind of person does that?!”

Harry’s technique was analysed in the comments (Image: Jam Press)

Another said: “Stand up wiper, respect.”

Shannon said: “I was with my friend and we both immediately started crying laughing [when we noticed it] and I was like omg I need to delete it.

“Then I mentioned it in the group chat and my friend was like you have to put that on Twitter it will be hilarious.138208672551

“I was in [the bathroom] first and he came in and I was like, ‘babe I’m taking a picture’, and he just carried on so, I just took the picture without thinking anything of it and left.

“I didn’t even upload the picture straight away; I left it a few days and thought, ‘ahh that’s a nice photo, I’ll put it on’, without even realising he was in the background.”

Even Shannon’s brother had a few thoughts, commenting: “Good to know my future brother in law only pulls his boxers down to just below where he s***s from, finishes s****ing and turns to face the wall before standing up and wiping without toilet roll. Can’t get more normal than that.”