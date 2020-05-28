Willie Klutse, 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, has blamed current members of the national team for seeking personal glory instead of working as a team.

“I see players projecting themselves for their foreign contracts and forgetting about the agenda of the country,” Mr Klutse, a member of Ghana’s side which won the nation’s third of four Afcon titles in 1978, told Joy News.

READ ALSO

“Right now, we are [concerned] about not winning the Afcon trophy in 39 years. Is that the mentality of our players? Are they also thinking like that? Are they hungry to win the cup for us or they are just trying to play in the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup to better their contracts outside the country?

“If they have this mentality, there is no way we can win the Africa Cup of Nations now because the mentality back then is different from the mentality that I see this time around.

“They only come and their mentality is on money. They are going to the Africa Cup of Nations and they want to meet the president and bargain how much [they] are getting. They have their [own agenda] because the focus is on the money and not the cup,” he added.