Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, interviewed Shatta Wale’s Militants about two years ago and predicted that they were going to betray their boss.

In the said interview, Delay stressed the fact that the group will surely have issues with Shatta Wale and also tipped Addi Self to be the most stubborn among them who will start any confusion should any arise.

It has come to pass that Shatta Wale has confirmed Addi Self being the mastermind of their betrayal hence he had to sack them.

Shatta Wale and his Shatta Movement militants pose in front of his mansion at East Legon

Delay, upon hearing that her prediction had come to pass, took to her Instagram page to say that she has to take her ‘prophetic’ calling serious.

Take a look at her post below: