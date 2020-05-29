A 40-year-old man identified as Selorm Seshie is in a critical condition after a Kasoa Police Patrol vehicle reportedly knocked him down.

The incident happened at Doctor Jesus Road at Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The victim, Mr Seshie, who struggled with his speech while speaking in an interview with Adom News, said he was on his way to buy food for his family when the incidence occured.

“Upon reaching a section of the road, two ladies stopped me and asked I could drop them at Opikuma Junction but I declined because I am not an okada rider.

“Suddenly I saw a police car approaching and it veered in my direction, knocking me into a nearby food joint, breaking all the glasses and causing my injuries,” he narrated.

The father-of-seven added that the policemen after agitations from eyewitnesses, took him to the Kasoa Polyclinic where they were asked to pay GHS 4.00 for treatment to commence.

However, the duo left the facility with no sign of return until the next day when one of them came back to apologise.

Wife to the victim, Vida Yeboah has called on the IGP, COP James Oppong Boanuh, to fish out the two policemen and the necessary action taken against them with some angry youth threatening to take the law into their own hands if justice is not served.

Meanwhile, the Kasoa District Police Commander Superintendent, Samuel Odame has assured investigations will be carried out and the necessary action taken.



Selorm Seshie narrates ordeal in video below: