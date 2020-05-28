The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service, has trained 143 staff of NADMO on COVID-19 in hotspot districts identified in the Eastern region.

Participants were drawn from the Lower Manya Krobo, Asuogyaman, Akuapem North, Denkyembour, Fanteakwa North, Birim Central and West Akim districts.

Participants at the training

The disaster managers were taken through basic facts on Covid-19, Ghana’s Situational report, Emergency Situational interventions and risk communication and Community engagement.

Participants were also tasked to intensify Community engagement on Covid-19 and educate the populace on all the preventive measures to help curtail the spread of the virus.

The Eastern regional NADMO was optimistic the training would equip its staff to lead safety campaigns in their respective zones and Community.