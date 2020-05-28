Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, is not surprised about the ‘hostile’ nature of some Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents towards him.

He explained that, their conduct is borne out of “envy and hatred” for the success he has chalked in life.

“There are some of them who are doing that out of envy. But if you want to become like me, don’t pull me down. I didn’t become a politician by chance,” he fumed.

The Deputy Trade Minister, a renowned a freight forwarder on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, said his colleagues are yet to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer with them.

There is a running battle between Mr Ahenkorah and agents, especially at Tema Harbor due to introduction of new systems and tariffs at the port.

The introduction of the new Integrated Customs Management System also called UNIPASS was what broke the camel’s back.

The system rolled out by the Ghana Revenue Authority as an improved form of the paperless system, according to the agents, will increase their cost of doing business.

Therefore, being one of them, the Agents and Freight Forwarders expected Mr Ahenkorah to champion their cause rather than supporting his government.

But the Deputy Minister expressed shock at the position taken by his colleagues in the role he is playing in the UNIPASS case.

“In the UNIPASS case, my hands are tied. I’m just a Deputy Minister and I don’t have to power to stop government from introducing it,” he bemoaned.

The Deputy Trade Minister said he expected his colleague to have called him for a meeting to address their issues instead of “vilifying” him in the media.

Mr Ahenkorah appealed to the agents to consult him if they have issues and not allow people to feed them with false news.