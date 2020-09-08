Duke Micah is ready for the challenge of John Riel Casimero, as the Brooklyn based Ghanaian steps up for the biggest test of his career, with the WBO world bantamweight title being on the line.

Micah, who is guided by world-renowned manager Keith Connolly and trains under the tutelage of famed Brooklyn trainer Andre Rozier, joins stablemate Sergiy Derevyanchenko on the September 26 bill at Mohegan Sun.

Micah opened up on the news he will challenge Casimero for the world 118-pound title.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be giving this opportunity to fight Casimero. It has been a tough year, but my team of Uncle Andre, Keith, and Chris have really helped keep me strong and keep me focused for opportunities that may come my way.

“I have got to thank Keith Connolly as well as Andre Rozier for what he has done for my career and for getting me this opportunity on a huge PBC on Showtime Pay-Per-View. I have been working for this my whole career and I am confident I can win this fight and show the world who Duke Micah is.

“It is great I am on the same bill as Sergiy Derevyanchenko as well. Sergiy is an amazing fighter and a great part of Uncle Andre’s Havoc Team and we all support him. I believe we will both leave the Mohegan Sun Hotel as world champion.”

READ ALSO

Three weight world champion, John Ariel Casimero, stands in the way of Micah, a 2012 Olympian, becoming a professional world champion. The undefeated Ghanaian discussed his feelings about Casimero as a fighter.

Micah said: “I have respect for all the champions in boxing. Casimero is a great fighter and a great champion. I’m confident that if God permits, I can win this fight.

“Casimero has fought some of the best fighters in the world in different weight classes. He has shown he is an elite level fighter, but now it’s my time to prove I am an elite level fighter too.

“I’ve got a great team behind me and I believe that I have the style of beat Casimero and become a world champion. Time will tell and I’m hoping to become Ghana’s next world champion. I want to follow in the footsteps of Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey and become a great fighter for Ghana and Africa and make my family proud.”