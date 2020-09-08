A young man, believed to be in his 20s, has been accused of attacking residents near Bawaleshie in Accra.

The man, only identified as Kobby, is reported to have on several occasions attacked tenants leaving them injured most of the time.

A witness, who identified herself as Nana Ama, narrated ordeals suffered at the hands of the man.

She explained Kobby allegedly assaulted her elderly mother on Saturday after she was done washing.

According to her, all attempts to get Kobby arrested have proved futile.

“We have about six times filed complaints at the Legon Police Station but to no avail while he keeps harassing us,” she said.

She pointed out that Kobby’s parents always come out with the defense that he is mentally deranged.

“We can’t really figure out what is wrong with him because it started somewhere last year. We’ve seen him smoke weed and cigarette but his parents have denied all these,” she added.

