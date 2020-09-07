A man, claiming to have his funds locked up in businesses owned by Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri, Founder and Leader of the Zoe Outreach Embassy, has been beaten to pulp.

Members of the East Legon-based church, believed to be junior pastors, allegedly attacked the victim when he stormed the premises to demand his locked up investments.

Narrating his ordeal on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, he said the incident happened on Sunday morning in the absence of the pastor.

“Ever since our monies locked up, we have not heard anything from him. The matter has been taken to court but we expect him to at least tell us something but nothing has been heard from him and so I decided to go to the church to demand for the money.

“When I got there, I saw Pastor Kelvin’s banner at the church premises and I pulled it on the floor and tried burning it. The junior pastors then came out of the building and pounced on me, dragging me on the floor as though I was a thief,” he said.

The man said he was beaten mercilessly in an attempt to demand his 50, 000 Ghana cedis locked up investment.

He added he went to the Ajiriganor Police Station to report the assault but was handcuffed and put behind bars from 9:am till 5:pm on Sunday after his people came to bail him.

Background

In June this year, some members of the Zoe Outreach Embassy stormed the church premises to momentarily disrupt ongoing service to demand the monies.

They claimed that their funds had been locked up in two businesses Pastor Kobiri encouraged them to invest in.