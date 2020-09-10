Efia Odo and mother
Ghanaian actress cum video vixen, Andrea Owusu, aka Efia Odo, has been slammed by her mother for failing to accumulate enough wealth for herself despite calling herself a star.

According to the actress’ mother, her daughter left America to Ghana in the name of earning a living, yet she cannot give her more than $1,000 upon all her flashy lifestyle in Ghana.

The disappointed mother of the socialite advised her to find a sugar daddy who will give her money instead of calling herself a celebrity with nothing to show for.

In the video, the actress’ mum couldn’t fathom why her daughter would waste all these years slaying in Ghana only to give her $250.