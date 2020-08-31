Ghanaians woke up Monday morning to unthinkable news from actress and television personality Efia Odo.

The actress, born Andrea Owusu, shocked many by taking to social media with the news about her dog losing its virginity.

Taking to Twitter, she identified her dog as ‘Obiabany3’ which literally means everybody’s child is sttuborn.

To Efia Odo, what has happened makes it evident she has failed as a mother as she backed her statement with a teary emoji.

ALSO READ:

Her announcement has generated mixed reactions on social media with tweeps quoting the ‘like mother like daughter’ adage.

Others have commented with an uncontrollable laughter emoji.

Read the tweet below: