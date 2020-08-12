Controversial actress, Efia Odo has released excerpts of her x-rated photoshoot on social media, sending her fans on a frenzy.

The socialite was captured in a low back, see-through mess dress which put her nipples, thighs and back to full glare.

Efia Odo posted the photos, saying she was “savage, classy, bougie, ratchet and nasty” saying she posted the photo to quench the insatiable thirst of her fans as she asked her fans to “Relax!” because what they were seeing are “just nips.”

Watch behind the scene video: