Kumawood actress, Ellen Kyei White, has caused a stir on social media with her stunning beauty.

Ellen Kyei White flaunted her beauty by releasing breathtaking photos of herself online.

In the photos, Ellen Kyei White is seen wearing a white see-through dress with black trousers and ash heel to match.

The see-through dress brought out a black bra she wore underneath with one of the photos showing her in a sitting position as she posed with her beautifully cut hair.

Captioning the photos, Ellen wrote: Good morning, God no go shame us #stilltheunbreakable.

Find original post below: