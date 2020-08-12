Kumawood actress, Ellen Kyei White, has caused a stir on social media with her stunning beauty.
Ellen Kyei White flaunted her beauty by releasing breathtaking photos of herself online.
In the photos, Ellen Kyei White is seen wearing a white see-through dress with black trousers and ash heel to match.
The see-through dress brought out a black bra she wore underneath with one of the photos showing her in a sitting position as she posed with her beautifully cut hair.
Captioning the photos, Ellen wrote: Good morning, God no go shame us #stilltheunbreakable.
