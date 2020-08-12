One person has been shot dead with six others in critical condition after a robbery attack at Yeji in the Bono East District.

The robbery attack is reported to have occurred at Kobre around 5:15pm Tuesday evening.

Adom News’ Daniel Takyi giving details of the robbery Dwaso Nsem C J Forson said the robbers, numbering three and wielding guns, stood in the middle to fire shots to force moving vehicles to stop.

Watch the video below for more on the injured persons:

“In spite of the indiscriminate warning shots I refused to stop but I sensed danger and had to stop,” the driver of the attacked vehicle told Daniel.

Listen to Daniel Takyi’s narration in the audio below:

According to Daniel’s report, the deceased was shot and killed by the robbers for attempting to escape from the robbery scene.

The six injured persons are currently receiving medical treatment at the Mathias Hospital in Yeji.

Passengers attacked were mostly market women traveling from Kumasi to Yeji to buy farm produce as a result, the robbers made away with various sums of cash and other valuables.

The armed robbers were said to have long fled the scene several minutes before the police eventually got there.

The robbers succeeded in robbing other vehicles and motorbikes on the same stretch of road.