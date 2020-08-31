It has emerged that some persons will be exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 testing as the airport reopens to international traffic.

Children under the age of five will not be required to undergo testing at the airport as well as air crew.

Director General of Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, disclosed this at a press briefing ahead of the reopening of the airport on Tuesday.

“Children under five will not be tested due to the low risk and other complications and the air crew would have to follow their own airline protocol.

“Transit passengers who will not touch down in Ghana in the course of their journey will also be exempted,” he said.

He noted departing passengers will be expected to provide a 72-hour PCR COVID-19 test if their destination travel protocols demand it.

Also, Ghanaians, who travel for business meeting but will return within a week, will not be asked for a negative PCR test.

With the mandatory test results to be ready within 30 minutes at cost of $150, passengers, who test positive for COVID-19, will be handled by the health authorities for further clinical assessment and management.

However, passengers, who test negative, can, thereupon, enter Ghana to go about their activities, and will be advised to continue to observe COVID-19 safety precautions during their stay in Ghana.