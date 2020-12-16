A 30-year-old man has been stabbed to death allegedly by his biological brother following a heated misunderstanding that occurred between them at Suame in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, who has been identified as Amidu, reportedly stabbed the victim Ezudeen Awal on Monday, December 14, 2020, at about 11:pm.

Sister of the deceased, Aisha, who narrated the incident to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo, said “there was a family feud but the matter has since been settled with the intervention of some elders. They were living in our family house at Suame in peace.

“They had some misunderstanding after the declaration of the elections because they are all National Democratic Congress members in the family but only the deceased is a New Patriotic Party member. The suspect stabbed him due to their political disagreement.”

The family of the deceased is yet to receive the body after it was sent to the Komfo Anokye Morgue for autopsy by the police

The suspect and his father have since been arrested by the Suame Police Command and are currently assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, police investigators have refused to comment on the issue.