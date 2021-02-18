Some key civil society actors have delivered a damning verdict after the vetting of Minister-designate for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

President of Policy Think Tank, Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe and Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, agreed that the nominee does not deserve to be approved by Parliament after her performance at the Appointments Committee on Monday.

Speaking on Prime Morning, Mr Braimah said he was not convinced when the Minister-designate said she was unaware of events happening at the National Communications Authority (NCA).

In his view, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful gets reports regularly from agencies she supervises, therefore, it is improbable that the Minister would not know what is happening in the 12 agencies under the Communications Ministry.

The Executive Director of MFWA also charged the Appointments Committee not to rubber-stamp nominees because he believes that the competence of each nominee should equally matter.

“How come she gets regular reports and yet would be unaware of a number of things that are happening at the NCA? I do not see it as something that we should gloss over these are significant things.

“The fact that the President nominates someone should not be an automatic process for being confirmed. I think that the Appointments Committee has an opportunity now to demonstrate that they don’t just vet people and confirm them,” he stated.

Taking his turn, Mr Cudjoe said Mrs Owusu-Ekuful’s inefficiencies were apparent during vetting.

“Largely on policies she failed, her inefficiencies were apparent when Muntaka started drilling her. You could see clearly that she was fumbling all over the place,” he said.