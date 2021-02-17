The Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has taken a bold stance against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) practice in the country.

Taking her turn before the vetting panel at the Appointments Committee of Parliament on February 17, 2021, the Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency stated that the controversial issue of LGBT is unlawful and has no place in Ghana’s cultural setting.

“Mr Chair, the issue of LGBT is an issue that when mentioned it creates some controversies but what I want to say is that our laws are clear on such practices. It makes it criminal. Section 104 of the Criminal Code prohibits one from having unnatural carnal knowledge with another person. So on the issue of its criminality, it is non-negotiable.

“On the issue of our cultural acceptance and norms, these practices are also frowned upon. So for me, these are two distinct clarities on the matter and that is what I strongly stand for,” she explained.

Meanwhile, The European Union in Ghana has said it supports the promotion of LGBT1Q rights by local civil society organisations in Ghana.

The Union said in a post on Facebook that: “A couple of weeks ago, the EU in Ghana, participated in the opening of the new community space of the @LGBTRightsGhana.”