President Akufo-Addo has directed former Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen to act as a representative for minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta while he is away for medical treatment.

Mr Ofori-Atta is expected to be away for, at least, two weeks for medical care as a result of post-COVID-19 complications.

Mr Adu Boahen’s appointment was announced in a letter from the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The letter said the directive is in accordance with section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, Act 845, (2021).

“Pending the absence of the president’s representative at the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, I am directed by H. E the President to request that you act as his representative in the Ministry,” it said.

“You are to take note of the provision of section 14 (5) which states that you; shall not take a decision involving a policy issue. Also, you are to act in accordance with letter no. SCR/DA555/01 dated 21 December 2020 which gives directives on financial commitments, recruitments among others,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, Mr Ofori-Atta safely arrived in the US on Monday, February 15, 2021, and is well and in good spirit.

He was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, however, the leadership of Parliament has been duly notified to fix a new date for his vetting upon his return.