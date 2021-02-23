Members of a five-man gang of kidnappers, which included a lady, have been arrested for luring their victims to their untimely death after meeting them on an online dating site.

Some of the suspects, identified as 30-year-old Michael Eneji, Nwachukwu Emeka, 22, and Success Okeke, 27 are currently languishing behind cells.



They were recently arrested by men of the Force Intelligence Response team, following a report by the family of one of their victims, Michael Victor, after he went missing on the 6th of January, 2021.



It was upon interrogation by the operatives that the suspects confessed to have killed the victim the very day they kidnapped him.

Going into details of the crime, the alleged ringleader, Eneji a.k.a General, said he had been into kidnapping and armed robbery since 2011 and revealed their modus operandi and stated he had been operating under the cover of being a naval officer.



“We normally pose as women on most of these dating sites. As soon as we lure our victims, we will arrange for a meeting. If the target becomes very stubborn we will bring a lady member of our gang who will speak with the man,” he said.

Eneji added that they always go as far using an app to change their voices to sound as women and convince their victims of sexual satisfaction and when the victims agree, they lay ambush for them on their way to a meeting point.



Once the victims get to the meeting point, the suspects, dressed in military uniforms, seize their valuables, tie them up and move them to a forest to be murdered.