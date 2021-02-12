Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has warmed hearts after she showed off her younger brother on social media.

She shared the adorable photos to mark the birthday of her brother who she identified as Kojo Kyei Baffour.

In the photos, the actress and brother were spotted in adorable moments as they pose for the camera beaming with smiles.

Vivian Jill and her brother

Posting the photos on her Instagram page, she penned a heartfelt message to celebrate Mr Baffour as she expresses her undying love.

“Dear brother. There is no one in this world whom I trust more than you. You’ve always been my biggest supporter and trusted kid broda.

“I’m delighted to have such an amazing bro and will always be. Thank u for taking care of me and my errands with such unconditional love. The LOVE is deep basaa..!HAPPY BIRTHDAY KOJO!🍰❤❤,” she wrote.